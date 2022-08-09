CoTrader Market Capitalization Achieves $282,085.38 (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $282,085.38 and $432.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

CoTrader Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

