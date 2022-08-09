Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

CVO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.81 and a 52 week high of C$18.00.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.