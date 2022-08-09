Cowen Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $39.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

SGRY stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,572. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.31, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,599. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,039,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,139,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

