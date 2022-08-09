Cowen Lowers Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $11.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Trading Down 5.1 %

NRGV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,441. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.