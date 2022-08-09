Cowen Trims Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price to $10.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of CURLF opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

