Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.36

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Credit Corp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
Credit Corp Group Company Profile
