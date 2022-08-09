Credit Suisse Group Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $17.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.
NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 76,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
