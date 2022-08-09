Credit Suisse Group Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $17.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 76,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.