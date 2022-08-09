Credit Suisse Group Raises ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 225

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

