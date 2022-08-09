CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $99.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,396,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,850,000 after acquiring an additional 105,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

