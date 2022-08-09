Critical Analysis: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $24.42 million 1.24 -$12.94 million ($1.02) -1.91 CarGurus $951.37 million 3.20 -$150,000.00 ($0.74) -34.76

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -71.25% -39.68% -31.65% CarGurus 2.05% 22.94% 13.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Marin Software and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marin Software and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 3 8 0 2.73

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $41.45, suggesting a potential upside of 61.18%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

CarGurus beats Marin Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

