Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

