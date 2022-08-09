Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 69,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,487,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 598,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.