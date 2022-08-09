CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.48. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 56,868 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,908. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 766,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $759.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

