Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 3,457 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

