Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SONY stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.