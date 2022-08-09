Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,067 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

