Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

