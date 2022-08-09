Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,170,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 23.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 418,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,599 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

