Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

