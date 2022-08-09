Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.43. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.