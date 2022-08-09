Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $234.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

