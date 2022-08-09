Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,488,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

