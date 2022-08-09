DA Davidson Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $270.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.88. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.