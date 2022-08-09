DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Cap of $11,359.63

DATx (DATX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $11,359.63 and approximately $2,446.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065247 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

