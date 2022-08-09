DCM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,723 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.65. 559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

