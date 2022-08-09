DCM Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.90. 241,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average of $181.60. The firm has a market cap of $451.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.