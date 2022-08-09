DCM Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. 72,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,663. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

