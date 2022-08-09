DCM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.33. 86,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

