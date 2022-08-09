DCM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.4% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 253,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,540,226. The firm has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

