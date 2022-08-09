DCM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $13.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

