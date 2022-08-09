DCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 27,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 285,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,973,628. The stock has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $198.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

