DCM Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600,466 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $229.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

