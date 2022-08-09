DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Price Up 2.3% This Week

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for about $110.04 or 0.00474132 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $61.51 million and $1.16 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,208.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063724 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

