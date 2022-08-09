DeFiner Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $91,446.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00128950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

