Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDF opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

