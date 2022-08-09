Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

