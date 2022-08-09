Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.15.
A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Dell Technologies stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Read More
