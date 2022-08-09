Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 14,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

