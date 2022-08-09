Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

