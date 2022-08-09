Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $56.80.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 204,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 112,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.