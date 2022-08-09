Depth Token (DEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. Depth Token has a market cap of $15,227.57 and $1.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00037389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063270 BTC.

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Buying and Selling Depth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.