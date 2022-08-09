Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $107.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.43 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

