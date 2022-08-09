Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.19 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting €20.88 ($21.31). 787,264 shares of the stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.62.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

