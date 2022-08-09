Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lowered by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.