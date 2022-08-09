DeXe Price Tops $4.14 (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00017933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00037691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064080 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,555,444 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

