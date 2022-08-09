DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $132,949.20 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $132,949.20 and $15,160.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

