Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Hits $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $6.29 million and $2.82 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dfyn Network Coin Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 136,145,340 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.