DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

DIA (DIA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. DIA has a total market capitalization of $38.67 million and $2.83 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00129019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063710 BTC.

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

