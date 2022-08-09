DIGG Price Tops $11,419.31 on Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $11,419.31 or 0.49525256 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $23,041.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

DIGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

