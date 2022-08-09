Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Price Performance

Digi International stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 7,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,954. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Digi International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.