Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.
Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 169,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
