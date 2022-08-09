Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 169,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

